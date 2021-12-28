(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges in connection with an early morning shooting that left his mother and stepfather dead, officials said.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting at a home in Oconee County, Georgia, around 12:20 a.m. found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds, as well as two juveniles who were unharmed, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who police identified as Peyton Moyer, fled the home after the alleged shootings and was arrested following a brief chase.

Ashley Schutza, Moyer’s mother, and Benjamin Smith, his stepfather, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

