WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing Vanessa Marcotte is due back in Worcester Superior Court for a suppression hearing on Wednesday.

Lawyers for Angelo Colon-Ortiz want the judge to throw out DNA evidence in the case, saying investigators violated his constitutional rights.

His lawyers allege that Colon-Ortiz did not understand police when they took his DNA because his native language is Spanish.

Colon-Ortiz is accused of killing Marcotte while she was out for a run in Princeton in 2016.

He was arrested months later and has been charged with murder.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)