Man accused of killing wife, father in Dover, NH waives arraignment

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man waived his arraignment Tuesday after the bodies of his wife and father were found inside a Dover condo, officials said.

Jeramie Colella, 44, was scheduled to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on two counts of knowing second-degree murder for causing the death of his wife, Joanna Colella, 43, and his 69-year-old father, Francis Colella, according to a joint statement issued Monday night by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Dover Police Chief William Breault.

Joanna and Francis Colella’s bodies were found early Monday morning at 18 Tideview Drive.

The NH AG’s office says Francis Colella was visiting the couple before he was found dead.

“Part of our investigation is developing a timeline on this,” Assistant Attorney General John Kennedy said. “We’re still talking to witnesses. We’re hoping that anybody who may have seen or heard anything in the day (or) day before will give the Dover PD a call. Especially any of the neighbors.”

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Det. Sgt. Mark Nadeau at 603-742-4646 or email him at m.nadeau@dover.nh.gov.

