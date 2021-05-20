NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Yale graduate student three months ago has been brought back to Connecticut to face murder and larceny charges after being captured in Alabama.

U.S. marshals said Qinxuan Pan was extradited back to New Haven on Wednesday night and is expected to appear in court Thursday.

An international arrest warrant had been issued for Pan in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang on a New Haven street on Feb. 6. Marshals offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Pan’s arrest.

It was not clear if Pan, 30, has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

He was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 14. Authorities have not released details of how they found him.

Jiang, 26, was found wounded by multiple gunshots and lying outside his car on a New Haven street at about 8:30 a.m. that day.

Police have not released information about a motive for the shooting.

Jiang, who grew up in Chicago, was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment. He was an Army veteran who graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies, according to an obituary prepared by his family. Before his death, he had just been engaged to be married.

Pan is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was working as a researcher in MIT’s computer science and artificial intelligence laboratory, according to his Facebook page. He is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China. His last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts.

