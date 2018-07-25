Man accused of killing Yarmouth K9 Sgt. Gannon indicted on several charges, including murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth K9 Sgt. Sean Gannon has been indicted on several charges, including murder, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday.

A Barnstable County Grand Jury, which has been hearing evidence in the case of Gannon’s death since April 26, returned indictments formally charging Thomas Latanowich with murder, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded weapon without a license, mistreating a police dog and armed career criminal.

Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, is accused of shooting Gannon in the head on April 12 as he served a warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Barnstable. Nero, Gannon’s K9 partner, was also shot and wounded. The dog has since recovered.

“All of the police, crime scene personnel, and prosecutors who gathered the evidence and put this case before the grand jury, thank the members for their service,” District Attorney O’Keefe said.

Latanowich will be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court. He remains held without bail.

