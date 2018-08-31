Man accused of killing Yarmouth police sergeant due in superior court

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting and killing Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon is expected in Barnstable Superior Court Friday to face several charges, including murder.

A Barnstable County Grand Jury, which has been hearing evidence in the case of Gannon’s death since April 26, returned indictments last month formally charging Thomas Latanowich with murder, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded weapon without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, mistreating a police dog and being an armed career criminal.

Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, is accused of shooting Gannon in the head April 12 as he served a warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Barnstable.

Nero, Gannon’s K-9 partner, was also shot and wounded. The dog has since recovered.

Latanowich has been held without bail.

