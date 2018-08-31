Man accused of killing Yarmouth police sergeant pleads not guilty to several charges

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting and killing Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon pleaded not guilty to several charges in Barnstable Superior Court Friday.

A Barnstable County Grand Jury, which has been hearing evidence in the case of Gannon’s death since April 26, returned indictments last month formally charging Thomas Latanowich with murder, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded weapon without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, mistreating a police dog and being an armed career criminal.

Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, is accused of shooting Gannon in the head April 12 as he served a warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Barnstable.

Nero, Gannon’s K-9 partner, was also shot and wounded. The dog has since recovered.

Latanowich is being held without bail.

Thomas Lantanowicz now facing murder charges. Pleads not guilty. Lawyers waiving reading of details #7News pic.twitter.com/hbJ8xladV4 — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) August 31, 2018

Officers fill the benches at Barnstable Superior Court for arraignment of Thomas Lantanowicz, who is accused of murdering Officer Sean Gannon in April #7News pic.twitter.com/nevJFfLy4M — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) August 31, 2018

Thomas Lantanowicz – accused of killing Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon – arrived at Superior Court. He’ll be arraigned this morning. #7News pic.twitter.com/UiZ6aGSO3v — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) August 31, 2018

