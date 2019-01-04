BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man accused of shooting and killing Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon is expected to appear in Barnstable Superior Court on Friday.

Thomas Latanowich, 30, was ordered held without bail on Aug. 31, 2018 after being formally charged with murder, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded weapon without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, mistreating a police dog and being an armed career criminal.

Latanowich is accused of shooting Gannon in the head on April 12, 2018, as he served a warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Barnstable.

Nero, Gannon’s K-9 partner, was also shot and wounded. The dog has since recovered.

