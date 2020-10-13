MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who robbed a motorist at knifepoint while they were checking out the tire on their vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday morning is set to face a judge, police said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery in the area of 202 Douglas St. around 8:30 a.m. spoke with the victim who said he had pulled over on the road to check his tire when a man approached him, pulled out a knife, and stole cash from him, according to Manchester police.

Officers located a person matching the suspect’s description, later identified as Philip Ramasci, 39, in a nearby apartment building, police added.

Ramasci is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on an armed robbery charge.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)