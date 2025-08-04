EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of going on a road rampage last week is set to face a judge Monday; police said his crime spree stretched through several communities and ended shortly after he stole a trash truck outside the Encore casino in Everett.

Admilson Vizcaino, 33, was scheduled for arraignment at Malden District Court.

Investigators said his crime spree started north of the city in Medford, where police said he stole an SUV. Then, in Billerica, he was seen on surveillance video at a 7-Eleven store, from where he is accused of shoplifting.

He then led police on a chase through several communities before crashing outside the casino.

Investigators said he was armed with a knife and they used stun guns to attempt to subdue him. Police said he then jumped into a trash truck, where he was shot by an Everett officer but was able to drive away, eventually crashing on the Alford Street Bridge, where he was arrested.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the officer who shot Vizcaino was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Vizcaino faces a long list of charges including multiple counts of armed carjacking and armed assault with attempt to rob.

