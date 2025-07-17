SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Scott Sullivan, the man accused of insinuating a car chase that started in Massachusetts and ended in Salem, New Hampshire (NH), opted not to appear in Salem court Thursday morning.

Investigators say the 34-year-old suspect was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe and led police on a chase Wednesday afternoon from Lawrence to Salem, NH, running cruisers off the road before crashing into a utility pole along the route 28 trail.

Sullivan and his passenger, identified at Sarah Ann Jacobs, 27, both took off on foot but were captured a short time later.

SKY 7 HD was overhead when Jacobs was cuffed and taken into custdy.

Investigators say Sullivan is a person of interest in connection with several break-ins last month in Salem, NH, including one where a rifle was stolen from an off-duty Hampton police officer’s personal vehicle.

Police say the rifle was an A.R. 15 style. They say it was taken along with dozens of rounds of ammunition, and according to court documents, those items have yet to be located.

For now, police believe this is an isolated incident.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)