Man accused of leading police on hours-long search in Hingham held without bail

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of leading police on an hours-long search at Bare Cove Park in Hingham is being held without bail.

A manhunt for an armed suspect Tuesday night led to an arrest at Bare Cove Park in Hingham.

Thomas Walwood, 55, appeared in court Wednesday to face the charges of assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responded to a report of a homeless man assaulting another homeless person with a firearm just after 10 p.m. at Bare Cove Park, police said.

The victim told officers that the man had asked him for marijuana and when he gave it to him, Walwood picked up a handgun and pointed it at his chest. The two then met up again a short time later in a different part of the park, where Walwood allegedly punched the victim in the face.

Officers contacted Walwood on his phone but he claimed her was in Quincy.

They used K9s and a drone as they searched for Walwood . The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office also sent out a reverse 911 call to homes in the area of the park.

SWAT officers located Walwood around 2:30 a.m. inside a tent at Bare Cove Park, where they arrested him without incident. A handgun was not found in his possession.

“Fortunately with teamwork, this was able to be resolved without injury to the suspect and no more injury to the victim and no injuries to the officers,” Hingham Police Sgt. Steven Dearth said.

Both Walwood and the alleged victim have criminal records, according to the defense attorney.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Investigators are continuing to search the park for the alleged gun.

