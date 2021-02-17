Man accused of leaving severed rabbit heads on NH woman’s car surrenders to police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of leaving severed rabbit heads on a New Hampshire woman’s car surrendered to police on Wednesday, officials said.

Estevan Hincapie, 24, of Manchester, will be called to court at a later date to face charges including three counts of criminal threatening and two counts of cruelty to animals, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported domestic incident on Hayward Street on Dec. 29 spoke with a woman who said Hincapie had been threatening her with text messages and told her that he left her a surprise outside.

The woman later found two severed rabbit heads on her car.

An investigation remains ongoing.

