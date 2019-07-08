BELLE ROSE, La. (WHDH) — A 36-year-old man who copied a teenager by licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back on the grocery store’s shelf was arrested on Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a tip from a grocery store in Belle Rose, Louisiana learned that Lenise Martin III had someone record him licking a carton of ice cream he had pulled from the store’s freezer, sticking his finger in it and then putting the carton back on the shelf, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN.

Detectives allegedly found evidence that Martin had posted the video on Facebook.

Deputies arrested Martin on charges of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and criminal mischief for allegedly tampering with property.

Martin claimed that he purchased the contaminated ice cream by showing detectives a receipt but Cavalier says this does not absolve him of wrongdoing.

The sheriff’s office believes Martin was inspired by the video of a teenager who opened a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, licked it and put it back, Cavalier told CNN.

“We believe it’s a copy cat incident,” Cavalier added.

Lufkin police say they do not plan to press charges against the 17-year-old as an adult.

