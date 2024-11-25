DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of making threats at a movie theater in Danvers over the weekend appeared in court Monday.

Ryan Muldoon, 34, of Lynn, faced a judge in Salem after he allegedly threatened to shoot people in the AMC Theater at the Liberty Tree Mall on Sunday, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors want to charge Muldoon with assault with a dangerous weapon, arguing that verbal threats are enough to justify the charge.

The defense is hoping to dismiss the charge, arguing that Muldoon never had a weapon on him.

Muldoon is slated to be back in court Tuesday, where the charges are expected to be finalized.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)