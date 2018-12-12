CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has ruled a man accused of sending a threatening message to the CIA’s website saying he was going to shoot New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu will stay in jail for now.

The Concord Monitor reports lawyers agree 38-year-old Brian Roberts is suffering from mental illness. Roberts’ lawyer said Roberts could get into the state hospital faster if he’s in the community. A prosecutor said Roberts is a danger to himself and others and should remain in jail if he can’t get into the state hospital.

The judge ruled Tuesday that if he’s able to be admitted to the state hospital, his bail would be converted to personal recognizance. If Roberts leaves the hospital, he’ll be returned to jail.

Roberts told police he’s a schizophrenic and believes the government has a GPS tracker on him.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)