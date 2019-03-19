Man accused of Methuen murder held without bail

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of a Methuen murder was ordered held without bail Tuesday in Lawrence.

Remy Salazar, 24, was arrested in New Hampshire and brought back to Massachusetts to face a murder charge.

Prosecutors say Salazar shot and killed a man in Methuen last Friday.

That shooting happened early Friday morning at a home on Broadway.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the head.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died the following day.

