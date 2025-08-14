BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man accused of murder appeared in court Thursday and will be held without bail, according to officials.

On Wednesday, around 10 a.m., police responded to Faraday Street for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police say they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, and the woman did not survive.

Prosecutors say the surviving victim identified the suspect.

Jonathan Hernandez, 41, was arrested following an investigation. He did not show his face in court Thursday and is set to appear in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)