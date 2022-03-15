DOTHAN, Ala. (WHDH) — A 64-year-old man is accused of murdering his daughter and dumping her body in a wooded area in Alabama.

Orlando Williams, of Dothan, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of his daughter Tomekia Tiffany Williams, 38, Dothan police announced Monday.

Tomekia Tiffany Williams, who was from Jacksonville, Florida but was last known to be in Dothan, Ala., went missing in March 2021, police said.

All leads were exhausted in the investigation of her disappearance until her skeletal remains were found in Ozark, Ala. on Feb. 9, 2022, police added.

Ozark police spoke to the last person Tomekia Tiffany Williams was known to be with, her father.

During the investigation, police say they learned that after Tomekia Tiffany Williams’s death, Orlando Williams drove around with her body in his vehicle before dumping her body in a wooded area in Ozark.

Orlando Williams was ultimately placed under arrest for her death.

His bond was set at $1.5 million.

Ozark police are reportedly filing additional charges against Orlando Williams.

