CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering his roommate in Indiana in 2017 was arrested in Cambridge Thursday, the Massachusetts State Police announced.

State police said state, local and federal authorities took John Hallett, 54, into custody at his apartment on Chester Street Thursday morning, years after state police said he allegedly choked his roommate and struck the roommate with a blunt object.

After killing his roommate, state police said, Hallett allegedly disemboweled the roommate’s body and disposed of the remains in various public trash cans.

While investigating in August of last year, Massachusetts State Police said, local investigators in Michigan City, Indiana “developed information suggesting that Hallett had murdered his roommate.”

As their investigation continued, state police said local authorities deployed a cadaver dog which tipped them off to the scent of human remains in the basement of the residence where Hallett and his roommate had lived. Police said authorities obtained an arrest warrant for a murder charge against Hallett after evidence “confirmed the presence of decomposing matter in the basement.”

State police said law enforcement personnel moved in and arrested Hallett shortly after learning he was living at his Chester Street address in Cambridge.

Hallett was taken to the Cambridge Police station after his arrest on Thursday and booked as a fugitive from justice. State police said prosecutors will now arrange for his rendition to Indiana to face the murder charge against him.

Michigan City is located on the shore of Lake Michigan close to the Indiana/Michigan state line.

