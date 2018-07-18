Man accused of murdering ex-fiancee in North Andover to face a judge

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of murdering his ex-fiancee in North Andover earlier this year will face a judge Thursday.

Brian Chevalier, 51, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been returned to Massachusetts from Imperial County, California and will be arraigned in Salem District Court on a murder charge in connection with the death of Wendi Rose Dawson, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s Office.

Davidson was found dead in the basement of her North Andover home on Saturday, April 21.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)