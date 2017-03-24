Man accused of murdering father in Blackstone arraigned

UXBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - A Blackstone man who allegedly killed his father before fleeing Massachusetts pleaded not guilty in Uxbridge District Court on Friday.

Glenn Armstrong, 48, allegedly murdered his father Walter Armstrong in his house on Summer Street back in january. Prosecutors offered no details on a motive but court documents said Armstrong’s father died from asphyxiation by use of a bag. Court documents said testing revealed the presence of Armstrong’s fingerprints.

Police said Armstrong fled in his father’s pickup truck and was caught at a motel in New Jersey after he ran out of gas.

Armstrong fought being extradited to Massachusetts until he changed his mind, arriving in time for his arraignment Friday.

