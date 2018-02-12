No bail for man accused of murdering girlfriend in Needham, stabbing parents in Millis

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Needham before stabbing his parents at a family birthday party at a Millis restaurant on Saturday night.

Benjamin Walsh, 24, was held without bail Monday at a hospital room arraignment after pleading not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said the knife attack led them to Walsh’s apartment in Needham, where officials found his 20-year-old girlfriend dead.

“I was just shocked. I felt sorry for her. She’s so young. She’s 20 years old. It’s a tragedy,” said Molly Cleveland, a neighbor of Walsh’s.

Millis police initially responded to Primavera Restaurant Saturday night, where a family member said they were there to celebrate a 70th birthday when Walsh allegedly stabbed his mother and father.

“A number of family members were able to subdue him, tie him up after the initial stabbing,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Police said Walsh’s mother suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and his father, who tried to intervene, suffered lacerations to his right hand. Witnesses told police that Walsh made his way through the restaurant’s function room holding a large knife and screaming profanities.

Restaurant owner Jerry Gaita handed officers an object wrapped in white linens and said “this was on the ground inside, it’s the knife,” according to court documents.

Court documents also said Walsh was “heavily resisting” when officers tried to escort him into a police cruiser. Walsh also repeatedly yelled “I’m going to kill you all,” according to police.

Soon after, police conducted a welfare check at Walsh’s multi-family home in Needham, where he and his girlfriend reportedly lived together. Officials said they believe Walsh killed the young woman before driving to Millis. A murder warrant was issued.

“We’re investigating this as a homicide,” said Morrissey.

Walsh was slated to appear in Wrentham District Court, but instead faced charges as he laid handcuffed to a hospital bed.

