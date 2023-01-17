STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead in an unattached structure behind the house at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13. 7NEWS sources say Buckner was stabbed in the head.

Carter was arrested at a bus terminal in New York on Dec. 17 and was recently moved to Massachusetts.

Officials say Carter had a relationship history with Buckner.

Buckner’s family and friends said she dealt with some personal struggles, but had recently gotten a job and was getting her life back on track.

Carter’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m.

