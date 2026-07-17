WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of murdering a woman in Worcester appeared in court in the city Friday.

Donovan Foster, 29, of Worcester, is accused of killing 30-year-old Joanna Brown, also of Worcester, in October, 2025. Foster pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Brown was last seen on October 31 leaving Bean Counter Bakery Cafe, where she worked. Her body was found by police inside a car parked at Green Hill Towers apartment complex on Mount Vernon Street in Worcester on November 4, 2025.

Foster is being held without bail.

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