Man accused of neglecting, abusing grandmother who weighed 95 pounds

(WHDH) — A 38-year-old man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he neglected and abused his 82-year-old grandmother while allegedly failing to give her medication for months as she wasted away to 95 pounds.

Anthony Millard, of Flint, Michigan, is facing a charge of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse for failing to properly care for his grandmother, WJRT-TV reports.

In 2016, Millard moved in with the victim to serve as her caretaker because she suffered from dementia and struggled to walk, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell told the news outlet.

Millard was arrested last week after investigators acting on a tip found the underweight victim ridden with bedsores and covered in bugs in a squalid home.

The victim had reportedly gone without her medication for three months and without a trip to the doctor for more than a year.

Documents indicate Millard was on probation for fraud and drug violations.

Pickell says the woman is recovering at a rehab center and doing better.

