WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting a man at an intersection in Norwood Wednesday morning, then leading state police on a high-speed chase that ended with his arrest, appeared in court Friday.

Elton Borges, 33, of Brockton, was permitted to hide his face in Wareham District Court. He was arraigned on charges there relating to the police chase, including failure to stop for police, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and several motor vehicle violations.

“He is aware of the proceedings, and is able to hear everything that is going on,” Borges’ defense attorney said on his behalf.

Borges was wanted in connection with a shooting in Norwood Wednesday morning that injured one person. He is accused of opening fire on Nahatan Street, sending eight bullets into a black SUV at approximately 8:20 a.m. Two of the bullets hit the 59-year-old SUV driver in the arm and hand.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Borges fled that scene in a white pickup truck, according to Norwood police. The truck was spotted in Westwood shortly after the shooting, then was pursed by the Massachusetts State Police into Randolph.

The truck was eventually found abandoned in Raynham by the Massachusetts State Police prior to his arrest.

According to Norwood police, a trooper assigned to the Middleborough Barracks spotted a Volkswagen Jetta traveling northbound on Interstate 495 overnight Wednesday that had been reported stolen. Prosecutors said the vehicle was driving more than 100 miles per hour with no lights on. They said the vehicle took off as the trooper pursued it, reaching 130 miles per hour.

“Eventually Massachusetts State Police employed stop sticks with positive hit to the Jetta. They then note that the front passenger tire appeared to be failing, with tire debris in the roadway. He then re-enters the ramp at 17 miles per hour, eventually stops the vehicle, then flees on foot towards the tree line,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors pushed for a high bail, pointing to Borges’ prior criminal record, while his defense attorney argued for a much lower amount.

“If you look at his probation record, the guilty probation was only on a shoplifting that was ultimately dismissed. The initimidation of a witness charge, which I guess would be the more serious charge was actually dismissed,” his defense attorney said.

The judge ultimately ordered Borges held on $50,000 cash bail.

Outside court, Borges’ defense attorney pointed to rows of family, friends, and colleagues who showed up to support him.

“He’s got strong family support. Strong community support. It seems like something like this would be aberrational, but I hazard to say anymore,” he said.

Borges is due back in Wareham District Court on January 7, 2027.

He is also expected to be arraigned in Dedham District Court at a later date on charges of assault to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, felony possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an identification card, possession of ammunition without an identification card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

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