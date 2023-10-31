BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of opening fire in the North End over the summer pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday as he faces charges related to the incident.

Officials said Patrick Mendoza allegedly fired multiple shots at a man on Hanover Street on July 12 before riding away on his bike.

The man was not hurt but the shooting damaged the window of the nearby Modern Pastry.

Video from the night of the shooting obtained by 7NEWS showed a man who police say was Mendoza as he rode up on a bicycle and began firing. The victim could be seen running away after taking cover behind a nearby vehicle.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Mendoza, 54, after the shooting. Police then took Mendoza into custody on July 21 at a detox facility in Falmouth.

Mendoza is the now-former owner of Monica’s Trattoria in the North End. He was indicted in August on various charges.

