BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of opening fire in Boston’s North End earlier this year will be held without bail until at least May of next year following a judge’s ruling.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said a superior court judge issued the order keeping Patrick Mendoza behind bars on Wednesday. The order came one day after Mendoza pleaded not guilty to charges against him including carrying a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, witness intimidation and possession of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Mendoza is accused in connection with the shooting on July 12 on Hanover Street.

In its latest statement, the DA’s office said Mendoza had been riding his bicycle down Hanover Street before he allegedly opened fire.

“When Mendoza caught sight of the victim, he began swearing and yelling at the victim,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said Mendoza threatened the victim and fired three shots at him. The victim was not hurt but the shots damaged the window of the nearby Modern Pastry bakery.

Video from the night of the shooting obtained by 7NEWS showed a man who police say was Mendoza as he rode up on a bicycle and began firing. The victim could be seen running away after taking cover behind a nearby vehicle.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Mendoza, 54, after the shooting and took him into custody on July 21 at a detox facility in Falmouth.

Mendoza is now due back in court on Dec. 21 for a pre-trial hearing, according to the Suffolk DA’s office.

DA Kevin Hayden responded to the judge’s recent ruling, in the meantime, saying “This is an appropriate ruling given the extreme danger of Mr. Mendoza’s actions.”

“To fire shots on any Boston street is intolerable,” Hayden said. “[B]ut add the fact that this area is packed with tourists, diners and residents at all times of the year—and even more so during the summer season—and the danger level ratchets up even higher.”

