BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of opening a plane door while it was taxiing at Logan Airport on Tuesday appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Angel Luis Morales Torres, 23, of Puerto Rico, was in Boston for a few days attending a ceremony for his friend who was inducted into the Air Force, per Torres’ mother.

Torres is accused of trying to open an emergency exit door on a flight headed to San Juan. This caused the emergency slide to deploy.

The prosecutor says that put everyone on board in danger. Torres is charged with interfering with a flight, per officials.

Authorities say Torres was detained by crew and other passengers until state police arrived, where he was taken into custody.

Torres’ attorney says he had a psychiatric episode and has no recollection of what happened.

His attorney revealed Torres has had mental health issues in the past as well.

“This is a highly unfortunate circumstance,” said Robert Carmel-Montes, Torres’ defense attorney. “I see it more as a medical issue than a criminal one, but obviously it’s in criminal form as we speak. My client is deeply remorseful and apologetic for the huge inconvenience that he caused everyone, allegedly, on that flight.”

The judge released Torres on $500 cash bail. He will take a flight with his parents, who are in Boston, and go back home.

Torres will reappear in court if he is called back, which will be the only reason he can travel, to face charges in Massachusetts.

