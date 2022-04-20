DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was allegedly caught peering into the bedroom window of two young children in Dracut earlier this month will face a judge Wednesday.

Ronald Carignan Jr. is slated to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges in connection with an incident at a Skyline Drive apartment on the morning of April 5.

Emmarie Albert said she was awoken when her 5-year-old daughter started screaming and their dog started barking at a man lurking in the window.

Albert’s neighbor claimed she noticed Carignan hiding in the bushes by the young girl’s first-floor bedroom window while she was out walking her dog. When the neighbor asked Carignan what he was doing, he allegedly told her he was there selling marijuana.

Other neighborhood residents said that they have seen Carignan doing the same thing in the past.

Carignan has since been issued a no-trespass order for the property.

An investigation remains ongoing.

