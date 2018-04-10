Man accused of planting hidden camera in hospital bathroom arraigned

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Tewksbury man accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington was arraigned Tuesday.

Michael McDermott was arraigned in Woburn District Court and charged with three counts of photographing an unsuspecting nuder person and one count of possession of a wiretapping device, according to a spokeswoman for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Timothy Gailey ordered McDermott released on personal recognizance and on the conditions that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, undergo counseling, remain under house arrest unless receiving treatment, and stay away from Lahey Hospital and to sign releases to probation.

McDermott is due back in court May 23.

