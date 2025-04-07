HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at firefighters responding to an apartment building fire in Hudson, N.H., Sunday night, police said.

At around 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the blaze at 27 Cross St. and began evacuating residents. In total, 22 people were displaced from their homes and one had to be rescued from the blaze, the Hudson Fire Department said.

While residents were being evacuated, a man identified as 30-year-old Daniel Herbert refused to leave the building, police said in a statement.

Herbert is accused of taking a gun out of his waistband and pointing it at two firefighters, telling them he wasn’t going to leave, police said. The firefighters retreated and called police, who found Herbert walking around the outside of the building.

He was arrested and charged with two felony counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing government administration, police said.

Herbert is slated to be arraigned Monday in Nashua.

Crews attacked the flames and prevented them from spreading into an adjacent apartment, firefighters said.

There were no reported injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

