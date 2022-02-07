MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he pointed a gun at patrons of a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

Justin Worster, 30, of Manchester, was arrested on charges including criminal threatening with a firearm, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man flashing a handgun at Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina on South Willow Street around 7:30 p.m. spoke with a woman who had locked herself inside of a bathroom following an encounter with Worster, police said.

An officer then ordered Worster to remove his hands from his pockets but he allegedly refused to comply and struggled with police as they attempted to take him into custody.

Worster was said to be found in possession of a firearm.

He is slated to face a judge in Hillsborough Superior Court on Monday.

