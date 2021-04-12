MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man said to be “acting weird” at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire allegedly pointed a gun at a stranger late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported threat at the Central Ale House around 11:30 p.m. met with a victim who said he had been sitting at the bar with friends when they noticed another man “acting weird,” according to Manchester police.

The victim reportedly said that the man left the bar for a moment and when he returned, he pulled out a black pistol from his waistband and pointed it directly at the back of the victim’s head.

The suspect allegedly tried to engage in an argument but a bar employee intervened.

The victim and his friends left and called 911.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and saw a man matching the description of the suspect walk out the back door into the alley, police said.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Benjamin Hamilton and was found to have a 9mm handgun tucked into his waistband, police added.

Hamilton was taken into custody and was allegedly uncooperative during the booking process.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on charges of criminal threatening and felonious use of a firearm.

