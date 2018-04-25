Boston police arrest man accused of brandishing gun during road rage incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of pointing a loaded handgun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 93 north in Boston Tuesday is now facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge, state police said.

Boston police officers responding to a report of a road rage incident where a handgun was shown stopped the suspect vehicle in the Seaport District near the intersection of Summer and D streets, a state police spokesman said. The driver, Maxwell Mulholland, was arrested after officers found a silver Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, loaded with five rounds, in a compartment attached to the driver’s seat.

During an interview at the state police South Boston barracks, the victim told police he was driving in the middle lane of Route 93 north in the area of Granite Avenue when a Mercedes suddenly changed lanes and forced him to swerve to avoid being hit. After the near-collision, the victim said the driver sped up alongside him and pointed a small silver revolver in his direction.

Mulholland is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. His license to carry has been revoked.

