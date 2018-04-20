Man accused of pouring gas, trying to toss propane at home

SHREWSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a man has been accused of dousing his former girlfriend’s porch with gasoline and trying to throw an open propane container through her window.

Police in Shrewsbury say 31-year-old Bradley Lewis, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested early Friday and faced a court appearance.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful mischief. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)