PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus man is accused of pouring paint on multiple Tesla vehicles at a showroom outside the Northshore Mall in Peabody Tuesday, police said.

Gardy Pierre, 28, was arrested and charged with 11 counts of defacing property and one count of disturbing the peace in connection with the incident, according to the Peabody Police Department.

At around 9 a.m., Peabody police responded to the Tesla showroom at 210 Andover St. after the manager called to report the vandalism, officials said. He told police a man had poured paint on multiple for-sale Tesla vehicles, which resulted in about $500,000 worth of damage.

The manager gave police a description of the man — later identified as Pierre — and told them which way he fled, the department said.

Officers chased Pierre by foot and arrested him on Northshore Mall property, police said. He also had an outstanding warrant from Cambridge District Court.

Pierre is slated to be arraigned in Peabody District Court Tuesday.

This comes after Tesla Cybertrucks were vandalized at a dealership in Dedham and a fire was set to a Tesla charging station in Littleton.

