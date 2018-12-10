MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - An Arizona man is facing domestic violence charges after he pulled a woman’s hair during an argument outside a New Hampshire gas station Saturday evening, authorities said.

Merrimack, New Hampshire police responding to Rapid Refill gas station, located at 1 Peachtree Lane, around 5 p.m. spoke with an employee who said the victim had come into the store and stated that she was assaulted by an acquaintance.

Officers then met with the woman who told them that 51-year-old David Dietz of Mesa, Ariz. grabbed her by the hair twice during a fight, police said.

Dietz was found behind the store and placed under arrest.

He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court – Merrimack on Thursday to face two counts of domestic violence – simple assault.

