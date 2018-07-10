Man accused of pulling woman’s hijab in NH arrested on assault charge

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of pulling on a woman’s hijab last month has turned himself in to police.

Robert Carrigg, 45, of Hooksett, turned himself over to Manchester, New Hampshire police at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said in a press release.

Carrigg, who allegedly pulled the woman’s hijab at The Farm Restaurant on June 22, was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on Aug. 16.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)