ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth County grand jury has indicted the man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a Rockland hotel being used as a migrant shelter.

Cory Alvarez, 26, previously pleaded not built to one count of child rape. He is being held without bail.

Prosecutors say the attack happened in March.

Alvarez and the girl were staying at the Comfort Inn in Rockland as part of the state’s migrant program.

He will now be arraigned on the indictments.

