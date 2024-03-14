ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been ordered held without bail on a child rape charge following his arraignment on Thursday, officials said.

Cory B. Alvarez, 26, was arraigned in Hingham District Court on one count of aggravated rape of a child.

Officers responding to the Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham St. around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a sexual assault arrested Alvarez.

Migrant families are currently being housed at the hotel.

Rockland police spoke with the 15 year-old female victim, who was then transported to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

Alvarez is due back in court March 22 for a dangerousness hearing.

