ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a hotel in Rockland earlier this year pleaded not guilty Friday to charges linked to the incident, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced.

Police first responded to the Comfort Inn on Hingham Street on March 13 after receiving a report of a sexual assault. The DA’s office said officers found the 15-year-old girl at the scene and brought her to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers later arrested Cory Alvarez in connection with the alleged sexual assault, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said the Comfort Inn where this incident happened is currently part of a state and federal program to house migrant families. Alvarez also lived at the hotel.

Alvarez has been charged with one count of aggravated rape of a child with 10 year age difference and rape of a child by force. He is currently being held without bail and is due back in court on June 11.

