CINCINNATI (WHDH) — A man who allegedly lived under a teenage girl’s bed for three weeks is accused of raping her and taking nude images of her.

Jaret Wright, 20, of Barberton, Ohio, met the girl online and went on to live under her bed in her Cincinnati home without her mother noticing, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Wright forced the girl to have sex with him, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and a single count of producing child pornography.

His bail was set at $50,000.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)