DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly crashed into the back of a state police cruiser that was stopped on Interstate 95 in Sharon early Sunday morning will face a judge Monday.

Edson Depina is slated to be arraigned in Dedham District Court on charges including operating under influence of alcohol, open container marijuana, operating to endanger, failure to move over, and speeding, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The cruiser was unoccupied when it was rear-ended on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 23 just after midnight, state police said.

Depina and three passengers were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

