COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marshfield man accused of recording people inside of a Cohasset library bathroom appeared in court on Friday.

Thomas Campbell, 63, is charged with video recording individuals in a state of nudity without their knowledge or consent, and illegal wiretapping. Campbell was arrested on Thursday.

Investigators said surveillance video and digital evidence helped them identify Campbell as a suspect.

“I’m in the bathroom, and its terrifying to know that some freak put a camera to video children and adults”

Police said Cohasset library staff found a hidden recording device inside a unisex restroom and called police. Investigators said a review of the device confirmed that it contained video and audio recordings of people using the restroom without their knowledge.

Court documents indicate two adult women were videotaped in the restroom. They said “Victim 1 can be fully seen utilizing the toilet with full audio.” They also say “Victim 2 is a white female with blond hair and had glasses resting on the top of her head.”

When officers arrested Campbell, documents say he told his wife, “I did something stupid, I put a camera in a bathroom.”

“I’m glad they got him, and he needs to be taken to justice,” Robin Donahue said.

Campbell is being held on $2,500 cash bail.

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