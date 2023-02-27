BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint in Peabody last month is expected to appear in court Monday.

Officials said Anthony Diaz, 20, held up the USPS worker at gunpoint on Jan. 4 before taking off with the keys to the worker’s mail truck. Officials said the man also took keys to blue mail collection boxes in the area.

The man was arrested on Feb. 17, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He appeared in court in Worcester on Feb. 21, where he was held pending Monday’s hearing.

The man is facing multiple charges.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Officials announcing this arrest noted what they said has been a rise in the use of “Arrow Keys” to steal mail. The keys are used to open designated blue collection boxes in a specific area.

“The national trend of threatening, assaulting and robbing United States postal employees for Arrow Keys has sadly made its way to Massachusetts,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

Rollins commended investigative efforts in this case.

