FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An Edgartown man arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Falmouth earlier this year has pleaded guilty in federal court, according to officials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on Thursday that Petar Petyoshin, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery.

The latest development came months after Petyoshin was first arrested on state charges, after authorities said he allegedly robbed the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth on April 8.

In a summary of the incident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office described how after arriving in Woods Hole via a ferry that day, Petyoshin entered the bank and placed an alleged “bomb” on the counter of a teller while showing a gun.

“Petyoshin pointed the firearm at the tellers and customers, telling one bank employee, ‘I’m robbing you,’ before having the customers and bank employees zip-tie each other’s hands together,” officials said.

The suspect was able to make off with over $20,000, as well as a customer’s car keys and their vehicle.

Four hours after the initial robbery at 9 a.m., the 40 year old was eventually able to depart for Martha’s Vineyard via another ferry.

Police later honed in on Petyoshin and searched his home in Edgartown, recovering thousands of dollars, zip ties, and clothing items the bank robbery suspect had been wearing.

“Additionally, 57 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized during the search,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “The same jacket worn by the robber inside the Rockland Trust bank was recovered during a search of Petyoshin’s personal locker at the Oak Bluffs Water Department where he is employed. The investigation also determined that the Facebook page for Petyoshin’s clothing store, Dapper Martha’s Vineyard, displayed photos of the same clothing – including jacket, sunglasses and wig – he wore during the bank robbery.”

Sentencing for Petyoshin has been scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024.

