RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a Randolph convenience store twice this month was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Mark Stokes, 51, of Roxbury, faces two counts of armed robbery.

Officials say he robbed the Seasons Market in Randolph twice.

Both times he allegedly held the clerk at gunpoint before making off with the cash and cigarettes.

