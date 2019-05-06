Man accused of ‘savagely’ beating, robbing disabled man in Attleboro turns himself in

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect accused of “savagely” beating and robbing a disabled man outside of a liquor store last month turned himself over to Attleboro District Court on Monday, police said.

Cory Silva, 29, and 41-year-old Shawn Farmer allegedly accosted and assaulted a 50-year-old man in the parking lot of Brothers Liquors in Attleboro on April 17 around 11 p.m.

Farmer was taken into custody on April 26 after a detective spotted him near the store and recognized his face from surveillance video of the scene.

Silva was on the run for nearly a month before he turned himself in.

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

The victim told 7News that he suffered a concussion, broken cheekbone, broken eye socket and injured ribs.

